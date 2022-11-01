Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.

Strings now has 40 dates coming up on his schedule, including newly-announced appearances at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights). He also has a leg of tour dates in the EU and UK this December.

Tickets for Strings’ new tour dates will be available for pre-sale starting November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head over to Ticketmaster and use our pre-sale code HEADLINE. See Billy Strings’ full itinerary of 2022-2023 tour dates below.

On November 18th, Strings will share ME/AND/DAD, the forthcoming studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/03 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

11/04 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/09 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/11 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/16 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/29 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/30 — Copenhagen, DE @ Vega

12/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

12/03 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

12/04 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

12/05 — Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center