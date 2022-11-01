Menu
Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Coinciding with his upcoming album ME/AND/DAD

Billy Strings, photo by Jesse Faatz
November 1, 2022 | 1:18pm ET

    Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.

    Strings now has 40 dates coming up on his schedule, including newly-announced appearances at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights). He also has a leg of tour dates in the EU and UK this December.

    Tickets for Strings’ new tour dates will be available for pre-sale starting November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head over to Ticketmaster and use our pre-sale code HEADLINE. See Billy Strings’ full itinerary of 2022-2023 tour dates below.

    On November 18th, Strings will share ME/AND/DAD, the forthcoming studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

    Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/03 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
    11/04 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
    11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    11/09 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    11/11 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/16 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
    11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/29 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    11/30 — Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
    12/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    12/03 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
    12/04 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
    12/05 — Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
    12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
    12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
    12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
    12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
    02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
    03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

