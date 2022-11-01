Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.
Strings now has 40 dates coming up on his schedule, including newly-announced appearances at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights). He also has a leg of tour dates in the EU and UK this December.
Tickets for Strings’ new tour dates will be available for pre-sale starting November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head over to Ticketmaster and use our pre-sale code HEADLINE. See Billy Strings’ full itinerary of 2022-2023 tour dates below.
On November 18th, Strings will share ME/AND/DAD, the forthcoming studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.
Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/03 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
11/04 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/09 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/11 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/16 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/29 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
11/30 — Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
12/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
12/03 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
12/04 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
12/05 — Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center