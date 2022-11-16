Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Biohazard Reunite with Original Lineup, Plot New Album and Tour

The New York hardcore outfit has announced a handful of shows and a return to the studio

Advertisement
biohazard 2022
Biohazard, courtesy of Chipster PR
November 16, 2022 | 10:09am ET

    New York hardcore act Biohazard are reuniting their original lineup and have planned a string of European performances and a return to the studio in 2023.

    The reunion marks the 35th anniversary of the Brooklyn-based outfit, which will see guitarist-vocalist Billy Gradziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler, and bassist-vocalist Evan Seinfeld reunited for the first time since 2011.

    Currently, the band has four European festival dates booked in August of 2023, with plans to play dates in America. A documentary is also in the works, as well as a return to the studio to record new music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Over the years, we made some great music together and had so many incredible shows on some pretty amazing tours,” said Gradziadei in a press release. “After spending so much time and focus on Powerflo and my solo project BillyBio, things just fell in place at the right time and I decided it was the time to recapture that energy and go kick ass again with the original lineup of Biohazard with Danny, Bobby, and Evan!”

    Commented Evan Seinfeld, who exited the group in 2011: “It’s been 10 years since we all played together, and I’m in a huge place of gratitude for the opportunity to get back to the roots of Biohazard and not only reconnect with the other guys, but also the fans. We’ve been through decades of madness, and it feels like the fantastic four are back together.”

    Turnstile Taco Bell commercial
     Editor's Pick
    Turnstile’s “Holiday” Soundtracks New Taco Bell Nacho Fries Ad: Watch

    Biohazard last released the 2012 comeback full-length Reborn in Defiance and have nine proper LPs to their name. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates regarding the band’s reunion and forthcoming album.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

highly suspect 2023 tour

Highly Suspect Announce 2023 US Tour

November 15, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne Turnstile Grammy Nominees

Ozzy Osbourne and Turnstile Lead Rock and Metal Nominees for 2023 Grammys

November 15, 2022

Aerosmith Emergency Relief Vehicles

Aerosmith Sponsor Two Red Cross Vehicles for Hurricane Disaster Relief

November 15, 2022

dropkick murphys 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick's Day Tour

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Biohazard Reunite with Original Lineup, Plot New Album and Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter