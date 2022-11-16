New York hardcore act Biohazard are reuniting their original lineup and have planned a string of European performances and a return to the studio in 2023.

The reunion marks the 35th anniversary of the Brooklyn-based outfit, which will see guitarist-vocalist Billy Gradziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler, and bassist-vocalist Evan Seinfeld reunited for the first time since 2011.

Currently, the band has four European festival dates booked in August of 2023, with plans to play dates in America. A documentary is also in the works, as well as a return to the studio to record new music.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Over the years, we made some great music together and had so many incredible shows on some pretty amazing tours,” said Gradziadei in a press release. “After spending so much time and focus on Powerflo and my solo project BillyBio, things just fell in place at the right time and I decided it was the time to recapture that energy and go kick ass again with the original lineup of Biohazard with Danny, Bobby, and Evan!”

Commented Evan Seinfeld, who exited the group in 2011: “It’s been 10 years since we all played together, and I’m in a huge place of gratitude for the opportunity to get back to the roots of Biohazard and not only reconnect with the other guys, but also the fans. We’ve been through decades of madness, and it feels like the fantastic four are back together.”

Biohazard last released the 2012 comeback full-length Reborn in Defiance and have nine proper LPs to their name. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates regarding the band’s reunion and forthcoming album.