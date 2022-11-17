Consequence Shop’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals Start Now With up to 50% Off

Halloween is behind us and Thanksgiving is right ahead, which means it’s time to get that early holiday season shopping underway. We’re making it easier than ever to check all those names off your list by giving you the best deals at the Consequence Shop during our Black Friday/Cyber Monday extended sale. From November 18th through the 28th, we’re offering up to 50% off select items storewide!

Get our biggest discount of the year — a full 50% off — on Flower Lab CBD products like our line of tinctures (including the new high strength varieties), balms, capsules, and KOAST blueberry gummies. For the music lovers in your world, we’re also offering half off select GWAR Bud of Gods products and accessories (hoodies, long-sleeve tees, rolling papers, and card grinders), as well as our entire Festival Collection of hoodies, hats, buttons, fanny packs, and stickers.

Or if you’re looking for something with more of a mellow vibe, you can get 30% off Rome & Duddy’s Good Times grinders, pre-rolls, and rolling papers, as well as KOAST watermelon gummies. Then for 25% off, we’re offering all CBD flower products — including GWAR Bud of Gods, Rome & Duddy’s Good Times, and Flower Lab — plus apparel from our new Heavy Consequence Collection and Consequence beanies.

Finally, GWAR Bud of Gods gummies (8 or 30-count) and Delta-8 vapes (Sour OG or Regular) are 20% off, as are our Age–Appropriate and Wavvy T-shirts and sweatshirts. Plus, our Legends Collection, celebrating the 100 Greatest of All Time with T-shirts, posters (including framing options), and tote bags, is also 20% off.

That’s a lot of deals, but there’s not a lot of time to get them all. Snag up to 50% off now at the Consequence Shop during our extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, or find some of our biggest items using the buy-now buttons below.

