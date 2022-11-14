Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blur Reunite for First Concert in Eight Years

The Britpop icons will headline a massive show at Wembley Stadium next summer

Advertisement
Blur to reunite in 2023
Blur, photo by Linda Brownlee
November 14, 2022 | 7:52am ET

    Blur will reunite next summer for their headlining show in eight years.

    The Britpop icons will play London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8th. They’ll be joined by supporting acts slowthai, Jockstrap, and Self Esteem.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale will precede the public on-sale starting Wednesday, November 16th.

    Related Video

    At the moment, it’s unclear if Blur will play additional tour dates beyond the Wembley concert. The band last embarked on a tour in 2015 in support of their album, The Magic Whip.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

November 11, 2022

Taylor Swift to embark on stadium tour in 2023

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras" Stadium Tour [UPDATED]

November 11, 2022

louis tomlinson 2023 tour

How to Get Tickets to Louis Tomlinson's 2023 Tour

November 10, 2022

tyler childers 2023 tour dates send in the hounds the food stamps tickets buy

Tyler Childers Announces 2023 "Send in the Hounds Tour"

November 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blur Reunite for First Concert in Eight Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter