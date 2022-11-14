Blur Reunite for First Concert in Eight Years

Blur will reunite next summer for their headlining show in eight years.

The Britpop icons will play London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8th. They’ll be joined by supporting acts slowthai, Jockstrap, and Self Esteem.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale will precede the public on-sale starting Wednesday, November 16th.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Blur will play additional tour dates beyond the Wembley concert. The band last embarked on a tour in 2015 in support of their album, The Magic Whip.