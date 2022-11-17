Bob Dylan Reveals Bootleg Series Boxset for Time Out of Mind, Shares “Love Sick” Alternate Take: Stream

Bob Dylan will unveil the seventeenth installment of his Bootleg Series, centered around his 1997 comeback album and Grammy Album of the Year winner Time Out of Mind, on January 27th via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings.

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 will be offered in 5xCD or 10xLP collections and comprised of a complete remix of the original album, two full records of studio outtakes and alternates, and two live compilations from that touring period. A scaled-down, 2xCD or 4xLP package is also available with the new remastered edition and select live cuts from the remaining discs.

The boxset announcement arrives just after Time Out of Mind’s 25th anniversary in September. At the time of its release, Dylan’s 30th album was his first set of original music in seven years and kicked off a mid-career resurgence. It garnered critical praise and commercial success behind singles like “Love Sick” and “Not Dark Yet,” and eventually won three Grammys in 1998. It also marked the last collaboration between Dylan and producer Daniel Lanois.

The 2022 remixed edition was helmed by Michael H. Brauer. The supplemental outtakes collection includes four original compositions left off of the 1997 tracklist — “Dreamin’ of You,” “Red River Shore,” “Mississippi” and “Marchin’ to the City” — while a fifth unreleased track features Dylan’s performance of the folk standard “The Water is Wide,” which served as a precursor to the album closer “Highlands.” The first offering from the boxset, an alternate version of the album opener, “Love Sick,” can be streamed below.

Volume 17 of The Bootleg Series also boasts live samplings from 1996 to 2001 and contains mostly unreleased material. A live cut of “Make You Feel My Love” is the sole exception on the boxset’s fourth disc, while the fifth “bonus” disc compiles era-appropriate numbers that were previously included on 2008’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 8.

The Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions boxset follows The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 in 2021, which captured Dylan’s early ’80s era. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Earlier in November, Dylan published a collection of music essays, titled The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 Artwork:



Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 Tracklist:

Disc 1: Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix)

01. Love Sick

02. Dirt Road Blues

03. Standing in the Doorway

04. Million Miles

05. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

06. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You

07. Not Dark Yet

08. Cold Irons Bound

09. Make You Feel My Love

10. Can’t Wait

11. Highlands

Disc 2: Outtakes and Alternates

01. The Water Is Wide (8/19/96, Teatro)

02. Dreamin’ of You (10/1/96, Teatro)

03. Red River Shore – version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

04. Love Sick – version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

05. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

06. Not Dark Yet – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

07. Can’t Wait – version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

08. Dirt Road Blues – version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

09. Mississippi – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Standing in the Doorway – version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13. Cold Irons Bound (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc 3: Outtakes and Alternates

01. Love Sick – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

02. Dirt Road Blues – version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

03. Can’t Wait – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

04. Red River Shore – version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

05. Marchin’ to the City (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

06. Make You Feel My Love – take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

07. Mississippi – version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

08. Standing in the Doorway – version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

09. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10. Not Dark Yet – version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Highlands (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc 4: Live (1998-2001)

01. Love Sick (6/24/98, Birmingham, UK)

02. Can’t Wait (2/6/99, Nashville, TN)

03. Standing In The Doorway (10/6/00, London, UK)

04. Million Miles (1/31/98, Atlantic City, NJ)

05. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (9/20/00, Birmingham, UK)

06. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, AR)

07. Not Dark Yet (9/22/00, Sheffield, UK)

08. Cold Irons Bound (5/19/00, Oslo, NO)

09. Make You Feel My Love (5/21/98, Los Angeles, CA)

10. Can’t Wait (5/19/00, Oslo, NO)

11. Mississippi (11/15/01, Washington, DC)

12. Highlands (3/24/01, Newcastle, AU)

Disc 5: Bonus Disc

01. Dreamin’ of You – Tell Tale Signs (10/1/96, Teatro)

02. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

03. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

04. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

05. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

06. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

07. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

08. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

09. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Cold Irons Bound – Tell Tale Signs, live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – Tell Tale Signs, live (10/5/00, London, England)