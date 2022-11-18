Menu
The What Podcast Answers Your Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Questions

C3 Presents’ Project Manager of US Festivals Brad Parker and Marketing Director Cory Smith answer your questions

The What Podcast, image via Bonnaroo
Consequence Staff
November 18, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Listeners of last week’s The What Podcast found out that big changes are coming to the way you select and purchase your Bonnaroo tickets and camping options for next year. Today, the hosts aim to add further clarity to all of the adjustments.

    As promised, C3 Presents’ Project Manager of US Festivals Brad Parker and Marketing Director Cory Smith are back to answer listener-submitted questions about all the coming changes. To find out how these things will affect your Bonnaroo camping and ticketing experience, listen now or watch the full chat below.

    Then, of course, do us a solid and make sure to to like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

The What Podcast Answers Your Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Questions

