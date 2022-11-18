The What Podcast Answers Your Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Questions

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Listeners of last week’s The What Podcast found out that big changes are coming to the way you select and purchase your Bonnaroo tickets and camping options for next year. Today, the hosts aim to add further clarity to all of the adjustments.

As promised, C3 Presents’ Project Manager of US Festivals Brad Parker and Marketing Director Cory Smith are back to answer listener-submitted questions about all the coming changes. To find out how these things will affect your Bonnaroo camping and ticketing experience, listen now or watch the full chat below.

