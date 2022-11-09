Menu
Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Are Coming: The What Podcast

C3 Presents' Brad Parker and Cory Smith explain some of ways access to The Farm is changing

Bonnaroo, photo by Amanda Koellner
November 9, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Big changes are coming to the way you select and purchase your Bonnaroo tickets and camping options next year. In this episode of The What Podcast, we have all the details you need to know.

    C3 Presents’ Project Manager of US Festivals Brad Parker and Marketing Director Cory Smith sit down with us and explain the new “uncoupled” ticket buying options Bonnaroo fans will have for 2023. Do you want to camp in GA, but get a seat on the hill for a What Stage act? Now, you can!

    This is a huge change and if you have any questions about what’s coming up, please send them to comments@thewhatpodcast.com. We will have Brad and Cory back on at some point and will be happy to pass them along.

    To find out how these changes will affect your Bonnaroo experience, listen now or watch the full chat via Consequence. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

st paul and the broken bones bonnaroo peed on what podcast

St. Paul and The Broken Bones' Paul Janeway Got Peed on at Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

October 26, 2022

what podcast bishop briggs topo chico bonnaroo

Bishop Briggs and the Topo-Chico Tragedy of Bonnaroo '19: The What Podcast Hive Five Clip

October 19, 2022

what podcast high five clips bonnaroo other tent edm

The What Podcast Introduces High Five Clips

October 13, 2022

ashley capps bonnaroo bonus episode what pod

Bonnaroo Co-Founder Ashley Capps Joins The What Podcast

October 5, 2022

