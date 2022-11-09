Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Are Coming: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Big changes are coming to the way you select and purchase your Bonnaroo tickets and camping options next year. In this episode of The What Podcast, we have all the details you need to know.

C3 Presents’ Project Manager of US Festivals Brad Parker and Marketing Director Cory Smith sit down with us and explain the new “uncoupled” ticket buying options Bonnaroo fans will have for 2023. Do you want to camp in GA, but get a seat on the hill for a What Stage act? Now, you can!

This is a huge change and if you have any questions about what’s coming up, please send them to comments@thewhatpodcast.com. We will have Brad and Cory back on at some point and will be happy to pass them along.

To find out how these changes will affect your Bonnaroo experience, listen now or watch the full chat via Consequence.