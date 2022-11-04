Bono just released a memoir, and he swung by the Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about it. Even more exciting, he treated the audience to a solo performance of the U2 classic “With or Without You.” Watch all of the clips below.

During his three-segment interview with Colbert, Bono discussed U2’s early years, how improvisation is at the heart of what the band does, and why he believes the United States “is the greatest song not yet heard.”

For his performance of “With or Without You,” Bono staged a special arrangement of The Joshua Tree track featuring a spoken word introduction.

Titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono’s book is divided into 40 chapters with each one delving into a specific U2 song. The artist also created an individual drawing to accompany each section. He just began the “Stories of SURRENDER” book tour in which he’ll discuss the book with audiences across North America and Europe; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Writing a memoir has inspired Bono to reevaluate his musical output as of late; he recently revealed that he’s “embarrassed” by some of U2’s music, and said he only “recently” learned to sing in a voice he can stand. He also revealed his hope to release a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album” instead of the anthemic pop-rock he’s made for decades.