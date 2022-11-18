Bradley Cooper to Star in New Bullitt Movie From Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has tapped Bradley Cooper to star in a new film based on the 1968 action classic Bullitt.

According to Variety, the new Bullitt film will follow San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in an all new adventure, meaning it’s less of a remake and more of a continuation. Beyond Spielberg’s direction, Josh Singer (The Post, Spotlight) is writing the movie’s screenplay, while Spielberg and Cooper are producing alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The original Bullitt was directed by Peter Yates and based on Robert L. Fish’s 1963 novel Mute Witness. Steve McQueen originally played the officer, who investigates the death of a mob informant he was supposed to protect. McQueen did his own stunts in the film’s iconic green Mustang, gifting us all with one of the best car chase sequences in film history. McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter, Molly McQueen, will executive produce the new movie. Name and plot details have yet to be revealed.

Before he takes on Bullitt, Cooper will tackle Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, which will stream on Netflix next year. Cooper directed himself in the biopic, and again produced the picture with Spielberg. Revisit his 10 best roles here. As for Spielberg, the filmmaker last released the semi-autobiographical movie The Fablemans.