Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend 2023 Features Nathaniel Rateliff, Mavis Staples, More

The lineup also includes Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Daniell Ponder, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt, and Fancy Hagood

Brandi Carlile, photo by Neil Krug
November 22, 2022 | 2:15pm ET

    Brandie Carlile’s Mothership Weekend has announced a 2023 lineup led by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, and of course, Carlile herself.

    Established as an annual Mother’s Day celebration, the 2023 edition will go down May 12th through the 14th in Miramar Beach, Florida. Danielle Ponder, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt, and Fancy Hagood round out the bill.

    “The Mothership welcomes EVERYONE,” Carlile said in a statement. “We hope you’ll join us for this epic celebration of mothers, mother figures, motherhood, mothering, and all forms of chosen families.”

    Tickets go on sale December 5th at 11:00 a.m. ET through the event website, with pre-sale registration available now until November 25th.

    Carlile will also join Joni Mitchell for her first publicly-announced concert in 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in June and accompany P!NK on her 2023 “Summer Carnival” tour. Tickets are available here.

    Carlile is up for seven trophies at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her album In These Silent Daysincluding Album of the Year, Best Americana Album, Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” featuring Lucius), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock”), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock”), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), and Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”).

    brandi carlile mothership weekend 2023 poster

