Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Your Future Is Your Past, Share New Single: Stream

Plus, a run of UK and Ireland tour dates for 2023

Advertisement
brian jonestown massacre your future is your past indie rock music news stream album announcement listen
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, photo by Olya Dyer
Follow
November 21, 2022 | 12:12pm ET

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre are returning early next year with their 20th studio album, Your Future Is Your Past. Ahead if its release on February 2nd, the dream-pop veterans have shared the single “The Future Is Your Past,” as well as a run of UK and Ireland tour dates for early 2023.

    “My son Wolfgang is very different to me, thank god, but we have so many things in common; dancing, making up songs, and vocalizing strange combinations of words and ideas that make us laugh, or make sense to us in some meaningful way,” frontman Anton Newcombe said in a press release. “At a certain point, I started writing down these words and random ideas to use as titles.”

    He adds: “I felt like everything was so sad and hopeless, but I am not helpless. I decided to sing anthems to empower me, to remember to remember, to fight the beast until it dies, to give it everything you got because that’s all there is to give… these were not songs for COVID times, for these times of war and crisis after crisis, these are songs for all time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fitting with its title and those evergreen themes, “The Future Is the Past” is equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, blending Newcombe and company’s knack for sweeping psychedelia with a forward-thinking approach. Listen to the song below.

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s tour begins in Falmouth, UK on January 28th, hitting cities including Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Manchester and more, grab tickets over at Ticketmaster, and then keep scrolling for the full list of dates as well as the tracklist to Your Future Is Your Past.

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre also embarked on a spring tour earlier this year, their first big outing since the 2019 release of their self-titled 18th studio album. Then, in June, they shared the album FIRE DOESN’T GROW ON TREES.

    Advertisement

    Our Future Is Your Past Tracklist:
    01. Do Rainbows Have Ends
    02. Nothing Can Stop the Sound
    03. The Light Is About to Change
    04. Fudge
    05. Cross Eyed Gods
    06. As the Carousel Swings
    07. The Mother of All Fuckers
    08. All The Feels
    09. Your Mind Is My Café
    10. Stuck to Yous

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/28 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions
    01/29 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    01/30 – Brighton, UK@ Concord
    02/01 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
    02/02 – Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios
    02/03 – Brimingham, UK @ Academy 2
    02/04 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
    02/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
    02/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele
    02/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside
    02/09 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
    02/10 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight T
    02/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Camp & Furnace
    02/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    02/14 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    02/15 – London, UK @ Forum

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

winery dogs new album iii

The Winery Dogs (Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy) Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour

November 21, 2022

Bikini Kill 2023 tour support opener tickets seats dates shows live stream watch mannequin pussy

Bikini Kill Announce 2023 Tour Support with Mannequin Pussy, HC McEntire, and More

November 17, 2022

flogging molly 2023 tour dates

Flogging Molly Announce Early 2023 US Tour with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister

November 17, 2022

Titus Andronicus 2023 tour dates drummer song new song stream

Titus Andronicus Announce 2023 Tour, Share "Drummer Boy": Stream

November 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Your Future Is Your Past, Share New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter