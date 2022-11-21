The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Your Future Is Your Past, Share New Single: Stream

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are returning early next year with their 20th studio album, Your Future Is Your Past. Ahead if its release on February 2nd, the dream-pop veterans have shared the single “The Future Is Your Past,” as well as a run of UK and Ireland tour dates for early 2023.

“My son Wolfgang is very different to me, thank god, but we have so many things in common; dancing, making up songs, and vocalizing strange combinations of words and ideas that make us laugh, or make sense to us in some meaningful way,” frontman Anton Newcombe said in a press release. “At a certain point, I started writing down these words and random ideas to use as titles.”

He adds: “I felt like everything was so sad and hopeless, but I am not helpless. I decided to sing anthems to empower me, to remember to remember, to fight the beast until it dies, to give it everything you got because that’s all there is to give… these were not songs for COVID times, for these times of war and crisis after crisis, these are songs for all time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Fitting with its title and those evergreen themes, “The Future Is the Past” is equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, blending Newcombe and company’s knack for sweeping psychedelia with a forward-thinking approach. Listen to the song below.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s tour begins in Falmouth, UK on January 28th, hitting cities including Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Manchester and more, grab tickets over at Ticketmaster, and then keep scrolling for the full list of dates as well as the tracklist to Your Future Is Your Past.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre also embarked on a spring tour earlier this year, their first big outing since the 2019 release of their self-titled 18th studio album. Then, in June, they shared the album FIRE DOESN’T GROW ON TREES.

Advertisement

Our Future Is Your Past Tracklist:

01. Do Rainbows Have Ends

02. Nothing Can Stop the Sound

03. The Light Is About to Change

04. Fudge

05. Cross Eyed Gods

06. As the Carousel Swings

07. The Mother of All Fuckers

08. All The Feels

09. Your Mind Is My Café

10. Stuck to Yous

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions

01/29 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

01/30 – Brighton, UK@ Concord

02/01 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

02/02 – Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios

02/03 – Brimingham, UK @ Academy 2

02/04 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

02/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

02/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele

02/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

02/09 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

02/10 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight T

02/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Camp & Furnace

02/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/14 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

02/15 – London, UK @ Forum