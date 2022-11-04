BROCKHAMPTON Drop Fiery New Single “Big Pussy”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON are dropping their purported final album in a few weeks, and today they’ve unleashed the new single “Big Pussy,” which solely features vocals from the group’s leader Kevin Abstract.

The beat from bearface and Nick Velez opens with a jazz sample before kicking into gear with a rumbling bassline and hard-hitting drums. Abstract seems to have a lot to get off his chest on the track, going “kamikaze” about topics like owning his masters, being a “faggot n***a out of Houston,” and setting off moshpits at shows. Mostly though, “Big Pussy” is about BROCKHAMPTON as a group: “I don’t roll solo, need the crew to maneuver/ Through the loose and dark and stupid kinda movements.”

Watch the Harrison Fisherman-directed music video for “Big Pussy” below.

In January, BROCKHAMPTON announced they were going on “indefinite hiatus” ahead of shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London (read our recap here) and Coachella, canceling all their other upcoming concerts in the process. While playing Coachella, they teased the release of one last album.

“Big Pussy” marks the group’s first new material of 2022. In July, they reimagined Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

The Family is out on November 17th via Question Everything/RCA Records. Three limited edition box sets are included among the ongoing pre-order options.