BROCKHAMPTON Bow Out With Final Album The Family: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON have shared what had been announced as their “final” studio album, The Family. The group also announced TM, which according to a press release is “an album made up of songs that were started by the group during a two week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.”

The hip-hop group began in 2010 with the words, “Anybody wanna make a band,” on the forum KanyeToThe. Sonically, The Family is pure BROCKHAMPTON, but it has callbacks to early Kanye West fandom, with primary producers Boylife and bearface sprinkling the album with the kind of chipmunk soul that Ye deployed on The College Dropout and Late Registration. And lyrically, it’s all Kevin Abstract.

“That post on the forum was an olive branch,” group leader Kevin Abstract wrote in a social media statement on November 17th. “Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted our own trees.”

He added, “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me. Over the past few years, the memers of the band began to move our separate ways, and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few uf were inspired to make something that would bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

The record includes singles “The Ending” and “Big Pussy,” the latter of which we named Rap Song of the Week. BROCKHAMPTON announced an “indefinite hiatus” in January 2022 and played their last headlining show the following month at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, an event we recapped.

As for TM, it was executive produced by the band member Matt Champion and will be released at midnight ET on November 18th as a “parting gift” to fans.

The Family Artwork:

The Family Tracklist:

01. Take It Back

02. RZA

03. Gold Teeth

04. Big Pussy

05. All That

06. (Back From the) Road

07. Basement

08. Southside

09. Good Time

10. 37th

11. Boyband

12. Any Way You Want Me

13. The Family

14. Prayer

15. My American Life

16. The Ending

17. Brockhampton