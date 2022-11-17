Menu
BROCKHAMPTON Bow Out With Final Album The Family: Stream

The hip-hop boyband has also announced the release of TM as a parting gift to fans

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Lucas Creighton
November 17, 2022 | 9:40am ET

    BROCKHAMPTON have shared what had been announced as their “final” studio album, The FamilyThe group also announced TM, which according to a press release is “an album made up of songs that were started by the group during a two week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.”

    The hip-hop group began in 2010 with the words, “Anybody wanna make a band,” on the forum KanyeToThe. Sonically, The Family is pure BROCKHAMPTON, but it has callbacks to early Kanye West fandom, with primary producers Boylife and bearface sprinkling the album with the kind of chipmunk soul that Ye deployed on The College Dropout and Late Registration. And lyrically, it’s all Kevin Abstract.

    “That post on the forum was an olive branch,” group leader Kevin Abstract wrote in a social media statement on November 17th. “Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted our own trees.”

    He added, “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me. Over the past few years, the memers of the band began to move our separate ways, and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few uf were inspired to make something that would bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

    The record includes singles “The Ending” and “Big Pussy,” the latter of which we named Rap Song of the Week. BROCKHAMPTON announced an “indefinite hiatus” in January 2022 and played their last headlining show the following month at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, an event we recapped.

    As for TM, it was executive produced by the band member Matt Champion and will be released at midnight ET on November 18th as a “parting gift” to fans.

    The Family Artwork:

    brockhampton the family artwork

    The Family Tracklist:
    01. Take It Back
    02. RZA
    03. Gold Teeth
    04. Big Pussy
    05. All That
    06. (Back From the) Road
    07. Basement
    08. Southside
    09. Good Time
    10. 37th
    11. Boyband
    12. Any Way You Want Me
    13. The Family
    14. Prayer
    15. My American Life
    16. The Ending
    17. Brockhampton

