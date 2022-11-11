Menu
Kevin Abstract Marks “The Ending” of BROCKHAMPTON on New Song: Stream

Off The Family, out November 17th

BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract, photo by Amy Price
November 11, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    BROCKHAMPTON are readying the release of their final album, The Family, and the group — or at least, one member of the group — are marking the conclusion with the new song, “The Ending.”

    Like lead single “Big Pussy,” “The Ending” is a Kevin Abstract solo number, and yet another departure from BROCKHAMPTON’s usual round robin style. Alarm bells are starting to ring, and we’re not just talking about producer boylife borrowing the J Dilla sirens. Over a sample of Willie Hutch’s “Let Me Be the One,” Kevin raps, “This the most corrupted vision/ I turned my friendship into a business, into an empire.” He also talks about taking care of his mom financially, and adds, “Calling me, I’m getting tired of the drama.”

    The accompanying music video was directed by Joshuah Melnick. It starts with Kevin Abstract stumbling out of the pool room of a bar called the Slipper Clutch and sitting down to order another drink. By the line, “Tired of the drama,” he’s throwing glasses, and a security guard drags him out the way he came, past where the rest of BROCKHAMPTON are chilling and playing pool. Check it out below.

    The Family drops November 17th. Pre-orders are ongoing, including special limited edition box sets.

