BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As “Parting Gift” to Fans: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON have followed up their final album, The Family, with “a parting gift” in the form of another LP called TM. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

According to a press release, TM is comprised of “songs that were started by the group during a two week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.” BROCKHAMPTON member Matt Champion stepped in to executive produce the album and bring it to completion earlier this year.

The Family solely features Kevin Abstract as the lead vocalist on the album. In a statement, the group’s founder and leader explained that some members of the hip-hop boyband “began to move our separate ways,” but he was able to team up with Bearface, Romil Hemnani, and producer boylife to “bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In our review of The Family, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa describes “a bitterness that seeps deep into the album,” which paints a “vivid,” albeit one-sided picture of what went wrong with the band through Abstract’s perspective.

TM Artwork:

TM Tracklist:

01. FMG

02. ANIMAL

03. LISTERINE

04. NEW SHOES

05. KEEP IT SOUTHERN

06. MAN ON THE MOON

07. BETTER THINGS

08. CRUCIFY ME

09. DUCT TAPE

10. ALWAYS SOMETHING

11. GOODBYE