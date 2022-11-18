BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As “Parting Gift” to Fans: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON have followed up their final album, The Family, with “a parting gift” in the form of another LP called TM. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.
According to a press release, TM is comprised of “songs that were started by the group during a two week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.” BROCKHAMPTON member Matt Champion stepped in to executive produce the album and bring it to completion earlier this year.
The Family solely features Kevin Abstract as the lead vocalist on the album. In a statement, the group’s founder and leader explained that some members of the hip-hop boyband “began to move our separate ways,” but he was able to team up with Bearface, Romil Hemnani, and producer boylife to “bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”
In our review of The Family, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa describes “a bitterness that seeps deep into the album,” which paints a “vivid,” albeit one-sided picture of what went wrong with the band through Abstract’s perspective.
TM Artwork:
TM Tracklist:
01. FMG
02. ANIMAL
03. LISTERINE
04. NEW SHOES
05. KEEP IT SOUTHERN
06. MAN ON THE MOON
07. BETTER THINGS
08. CRUCIFY ME
09. DUCT TAPE
10. ALWAYS SOMETHING
11. GOODBYE