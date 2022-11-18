Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As “Parting Gift” to Fans: Stream

After the band released their "final" album, The Family

Advertisement
brockhampton tm new album stream
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Lucas Creighton
Follow
November 18, 2022 | 9:38am ET

    BROCKHAMPTON have followed up their final album, The Family, with “a parting gift” in the form of another LP called TM. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    According to a press release, TM is comprised of “songs that were started by the group during a two week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.” BROCKHAMPTON member Matt Champion stepped in to executive produce the album and bring it to completion earlier this year.

    The Family solely features Kevin Abstract as the lead vocalist on the album. In a statement, the group’s founder and leader explained that some members of the hip-hop boyband “began to move our separate ways,” but he was able to team up with Bearface, Romil Hemnani, and producer boylife to “bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In our review of The Family, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa describes “a bitterness that seeps deep into the album,” which paints a “vivid,” albeit one-sided picture of what went wrong with the band through Abstract’s perspective.

    TM Artwork:

    brockhampton tm artwork stream

    TM Tracklist:
    01. FMG
    02. ANIMAL
    03. LISTERINE
    04. NEW SHOES
    05. KEEP IT SOUTHERN
    06. MAN ON THE MOON
    07. BETTER THINGS
    08. CRUCIFY ME
    09. DUCT TAPE
    10. ALWAYS SOMETHING
    11. GOODBYE

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pharrell travis scott down in atlanta new song rap hip hop music news stream listen

Pharrell and Travis Scott Are "Down in Atlanta" on New Single: Stream

November 18, 2022

Roger Waters releases 2022 version of "Comfortably Numb"

Roger Waters Releases 2022 Version of "Comfortably Numb": Stream

November 18, 2022

neil young world record

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil New Album World Record: Stream

November 18, 2022

Kings Elliot Lost Again Callisto Protocol

Kings Elliot Shares Origins of New Song "Lost Again" Written for The Callisto Protocol: Exclusive

November 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As "Parting Gift" to Fans: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter