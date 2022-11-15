Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to Join E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen began his week-long “takeover” of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. In addition to promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, The Boss sat down with Fallon to clear up a few internet rumors.

Springsteen confirmed that he does sometimes sleep with a guitar by his side, and he acknowledged the similarities between his moves in the “Dancing in the Dark” video to Carlton’s dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also sort of, kind of clarified the long-running debate over whether Mary’s dress “sways” or “waves” in the song “Thunder Road.”

“50 years ago, I was a sociopath. I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music, my album, my album cover, my lyrics. I went over everything with a fine tooth comb. The lyrics to ‘Thunder Road’ are in this album. The correct lyrics,” he said as he pulled out the album’s gatefold.

“Now I’ve been singing, I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for almost 50 years,” Springsteen said before proceeding to read the liner notes as, “Mary’s dress waves.” “This is wrong,” he then quipped.

Springsteen was also asked if he might make an appearance on Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Eras Tour” since both artists share a mutual connection to Jack Antonoff. “Well, I will be, because my daughter is going to make sure, I will be at the Taylor Swift show. And she’s welcome on E Street anytime.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Springsteen discussed Only the Strong Survived and performed “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Watch it all below.

After pulling double duty as main and musical guest, The Boss will appear on The Tonight Show again on November 15th and 16th as a performer, then return for a Thanksgiving episode airing Thursday, November 24th. Beyond his covers album, the artist recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of his LP Nebraska with a special Vinyl Me, Please reissue. In 2023, Springsteen and the E Street Band will head out on their first tour in six years. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.