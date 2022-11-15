The Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas Shares Origins of New Single “Over The Ocean”: Exclusive

Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Hundred Watt Heart breaks down his track “Over The Ocean,” as well as the song’s music video.

The Roots’ legendary guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas, who performs solo as Hundred Watt Heart, has released a music video for the track “Over The Ocean,” premiering exclusively on Consequence Tuesday (November 15th). The song, which appears on his latest album New Unknown, involves an emphatic wave of heavy riffs and impassioned vocals that serve as a catharsis for the artist amid a somber time.

“The song itself was just a commentary on where I was at around fall of 2020,” Douglas tells Consequence. “We were still in the throes of lockdown and the atmosphere online felt kind of hostile. It felt like people needed to pause and observe the ‘whys’ behind their emotions before just spewing their vitriol to strangers. Anyhow, I just wanted to get away from what I felt I was drowning in. Music helped with that.”

Douglas is joined on the track by percussionist Ricc Sheridan and bassist April Kae. According to Douglas, working with the latter of the two came from a pseudo-epiphany from Instagram after “[Kae’s] reels kept popping up on my [Instagram] page. So I took it as a sign.”

The two accompany Douglas in the music video, which is set in a backyard on a bright day, contrasting with the locale that “Over The Ocean” was produced in: the basement of the home he grew up in. “It suggests the antithesis of being indoors online,” he says. “I get the irony of the fact that in order for you to see this you need to be indoors with good WiFi. My point is balance is key.”

Check out the video for “Over The Ocean” below, as well as Douglas’s breakdown of the video and song’s Origins.

The Pandemic:

Touring with The Roots:

The song was born out of a riff I came up with while on tour with The Roots. Hundred Watt Heart is really just a shelter for my homeless guitar riffs.

His Hometown:

It was recorded in the basement of the house I grew up in where my mom still lives. I wanted the video to be outside in the backyard to stay with the homegrown theme. It suggests the antithesis of being indoors online. I get the irony of the fact that in order for you to see this you need to be indoors with good WiFi. My point is balance is key.

Collaboration:

It gave the opportunity for drummer Ricc Sheridan and I to jam with April Kae on bass. Her reels kept popping up on my [Instagram] page. So I took it as a sign.

Family:

Another big motivation to do the video was to get my son to shoot and edit it. He’s 17 and makes hip-hop videos for himself and his friends. It was kind of an excuse to spend time and do something fun together. We even got my mom involved. It’s also just crazy that I helped to make the person that shot my video.