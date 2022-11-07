Cher, 76, Celebrates 36-Year-Old Boyfriend: “Love Doesn’t Know Math”

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time to find a boyfriend. The 76-year-old star is dating 36-year-old Alexander Edwards, and when fans commented on the 40-year age gap, Cher tweeted, ‘LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH.”

Describing their connection, the “Believe” singer quoted Sogyal Rinpoche, the Tibetan Buddhist teacher who passed away in 2019. “RINPOCHE TOLD ME, ‘SOME PPL MEET, OTHERS RECOGNIZE,'” she said.

Cher also waded into the comments to defend her relationship. When one person said, “It would be naive not to question a 34-year-old’s motives and intentions. Our girl is smart but they don’t say love is blind for no reason at all,” Cher snapped back, “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A F*K WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

She added, “As we All Know …I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”.

Edwards, also known as AE, is the A&R Vice President at Def Jam. No stranger to the spotlight, he shares a three-year-old son with model and activist Amber Rose. Cher confirmed that she met Edwards during Paris Fashion Week, and said, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

This is hardly the first time Cher has dated a younger man. She reportedly had flings with Tom Cruise, who is 16 years younger, and Val Kilmer, who is 14 years younger. She’s led quite the life, which is one of the reasons a Cher biopic is in the works from screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump).

