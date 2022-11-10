Menu
Chris Rock to Perform Netflix’s First-Ever Live Special

Taking place early 2023

chris rock netflix livestream comedy standup comedian streaming news
Chris Rock, photo by Corey Nickols
November 10, 2022 | 4:23pm ET

    Chris Rock is set to make history as the first artist to perform live on Netflix, the streamer announced. The global streaming event is slated to go down in early 2023 with more details to come.

    In addition to marking Rock’s second Netflix standup special — his first being 2018’s Chris Rock: Tambourine — the livestream event also builds on the platform’s growing reputation as a comedy hub. In addition to a countless roster of original standup specials, their Netflix is a Joke: The Festival last spring was the largest in-person event in company history.

    “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, in a press release. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

    As for in-person events, Rock is scheduled for a handful of co-headlining tour dates with Dave Chappelle throughout December; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    He also appeared in David O. Russell’s latest film Amsterdam alongside a big-name cast including Christian Bale, who said Rock was “so bloody funny” on set that the actor could hardly focus.

