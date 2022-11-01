Ralphie’s Back for the Holidays in First Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas: Watch

A beloved holiday classic reckons with the passage of time in the new trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. The sequel to 1983’s A Christmas Story begins streaming November 17th on HBO Max.

Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie Parker, still bespectacled but now closer to the end of his life than the beginning. After the death of his Old Man, he returns to his old Cleveland neighborhood to share Christmas with his kids and help his mother (Julie Hagerty, taking over the part from now-retired actress Melinda Dillon).

“Ralphie,” she says in the trailer, “Promise me we’re gonna make this a wonderful Christmas. That would make your father so happy.” Ralphie of course promises, but Billingsley’s narration screams, “What had I done? And now it was all up to me?”

Advertisement

Related Video

A Christmas Story Christmas is directed by Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie) from a script by Kaytis and Nick Schenk (Gran Torino). The movie returns Scott Schwartz as Flick, RD Robb as Schwartz, Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s brother, Randy, Davis Murphy as Delbert Bumpus, and Zack Ward as Scott Farkus. It also co-stars Erinn Hayes as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy, Julianna Layne as their daughter, and River Drosche as their son. We triple-dog-dare you to watch the new trailer below.