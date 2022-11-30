Menu
Yes, a Bear Does Cocaine in the Awesome New Trailer for Cocaine Bear: Watch

Starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and a posthumous performance from Ray Liotta

cocaine bear trailer elizabeth banks kerri russell ray liota
Cocaine Bear (Universal Pictures)
November 30, 2022 | 1:54pm ET

    If you feel like movies these days are all superheroes and Oscar-bait, here’s something to give you paws: Universal Pictures has shared the bonkers new trailer for Cocaine Bear. The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks blows into theaters February 24th.

    Inspired by a true story, Cocaine Bear tells of a drug runner’s plane crash in 1985 and the curious black bear who finds out that some illicit substances aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Banks directs a stacked cast including Keri Russell (The Americans), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss, as well as a posthumous performance from Ray Liotta.

    In the trailer, criminals search for the missing cargo, cops search for criminals, tourists get a little too close to the wild side, and parents and teens try to stay alive. Line up for Cocaine Bear below.

    Banks’ last directorial project was 2019’s Charlie’s AngelsShe recently starred in Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane and FX’s Mrs. Americaand she’s reportedly developing a reboot of The Flintstones titled Bedrock.

