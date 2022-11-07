Menu
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 S.S. Neverender Cruise: Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals as Leaders, and More

The ship sets sail October 23rd-27th from Miami to Puerto Plata and back

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet
November 7, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Progressive rockers Coheed and Cambria have announced the second installment of their S.S. Neverender cruise, which brings together live music with a comic convention. Created in partnership with Sixthman, the boat will set sail October 23rd through 27th, 2023, from Miami, Florida, to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

    The cruise, dubbed the “S.S. Neverender – Raiders of Silent Earth:3,” will feature performances from Coheed, as well as Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals as Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Anthony Green, Militarie Gun, Thank You Scientist, Davenport Cabinet, Joey Eppard, Militarie Gun, Brand of Sacrifice, Kaonashi, and more to be announced.

    “At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us but sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of rock we’ve cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, NY can do anything,” Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez said in a statement.

    A press release states that the cruise “promises to be a deeply intimate musical experience with immersive theater, meet and greets, cosplay and more.” Pre-sales begin November 14th, with more information at the official S.S. Neverender website.

    Most recently, Coheed and Cambria released their 10th studio album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, in June. The album was named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far). Coheed and Cambria also wrapped up a North American tour in August.

    See the full S.S. Neverender lineup thus far in the poster below.

    Coheed and Cambria Poster – S.S. Neverender – Raiders of Silent Earth:3

