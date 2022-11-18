Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

††† (Crosses) Release New Song “Sensation”: Stream

The new EP PERMANENT.RADIANT from Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez arrives December 9th

Advertisement
Crosses Sensation song
Crosses, photo by by Jonathan Weiner
November 18, 2022 | 11:08am ET

    ††† (Crosses), the duo featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer / multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, have released a new song, “Sensation.” The track is the latest piece of music to be unveiled off the group’s upcoming EP, PERMANENT.RADIANT, out December 9th via Warner Records.

    “Sensation” arrives with a brooding music video, which features a recurring protagonist, actress Thais Molon, waking up following a car crash and trying to get a ride in the middle of a massive desert. Molon’s pursuits are paired with grainy live footage of the band in a narrow, dark alley.

    “Sensation” follows the previously released “Vivien,” which will also appear on the EP. Earlier this year, Crosses also released the stand-alone singles “Initiation” and “Protection.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Crosses’ PERMANENT.RADIANT EP, along with an album-specific line of merchandise, is available to pre-order at the group’s webstore.

    Crosses
     Editor's Pick
    Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Talk New ††† (Crosses) Songs, Musical Inspiration, Tour Plans, and More

    Watch the music video for “Sensation” below, and read Heavy Consequence‘s interview with Moreno and Lopez here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ab-soul herbert gang-nem new album music video

Ab-Soul Announces First New Album in Six Years, Herbert, Shares "Gang'Nem": Stream

November 18, 2022

goose undecided ep stream

Goose Drop the Undecided EP: Stream

November 18, 2022

danny elfman white noise soundtrack listen stream movie film classical

Danny Elfman Unveils Soundtrack for Noah Baumbach's White Noise: Stream

November 18, 2022

Disturbed new album Divisive

Disturbed Unveil AI-Generated "Bad Man" Video, Unleash Full Divisive Album: Stream

November 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

††† (Crosses) Release New Song "Sensation": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter