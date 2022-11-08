Menu
Dan McCafferty, Founding Nazareth Singer, Dead at 76

McCafferty was known for his powerful vocals on such hits as "Hair of the Dog" and "Love Hurts"

Dan McCafferty of Nazareth, via YouTube
November 8, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    Dan McCafferty, the founding and longtime lead singer of classic rock band Nazareth, has passed away at age 76. The sad news was shared by Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew.

    “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” wrote Agnew. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

    Nazareth are best known for their hits “Hair of the Dog” and “Love Hurts,” the latter of which is a cover of a song originally recorded by the Everly Brothers. The Scottish band’s 1975 album Hair of the Dog was certified platinum for 1 million copies moved in the US alone.

    Known for his powerful vocals, McCafferty was the singer for Nazareth from their formation in 1968 through 2015, when he left the group due to health reasons. He recorded 23 albums with the band, beginning with 1971’s self-titled effort and ending with 2014’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Telephone. Nazareth remain active to this day, with Agnew as its only original member, and new lead singer Carl Sentance.

    In 2019, McCafferty released Last Testament, his third and final solo album.

    Our condolences go out to Dan McCafferty’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. Revisit his soaring voice in the clips for “Hair of the Dog” and “Love Hurts,” as well as the video for his 2019 single “Tell Me,” below.

