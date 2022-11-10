Dance Gavin Dance Welcome Back Vocalist Tilian Pearson Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Dance Gavin Dance have welcomed back Tilian Pearson to the band after the clean vocalist had stepped away from the post-hardcore act earlier this year amid sexual assault allegations. In a new statement, Pearson acknowledges a battle with alcoholism but denies any sexual wrongdoing.

It has been a tragic and tumultuous year for Dance Gavin Dance. In April, their bassist Tim Feerick suddenly passed away. Two months later, Pearson exited the group after being accused of sexual misconduct by two different women. The band was subsequently dropped as the support act on Coheed and Cambria’s summer tour, and were replaced by Alkaline Trio.

Now, Pearson is back in the band, with both Dance Gavin Dance and the vocalist each issuing statements on his return. The band’s statement reads as follows:

“If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that everyone handles grief differently, and Tilian is no exception. When Tilian opened up to us about his substance abuse problem that had spiraled in recent months, we all agreed that he needed time to reset his life to avoid the tragic fate of so many artists before him.

We are a resilient group who has always believed in redemption, and we have seen the hard work that Tilian has been doing to address and overcome an issue that has plagued him for years. That’s why we are welcoming him back to the band. We are proud of his progress and we look forward to seeing all of you on the road next year.”

Pearson, meanwhile, issued the following statement:

“I wanted to update everyone on what has been happening during my time away from Dance Gavin Dance

When the band was dealing with the tragic loss of one of our brothers, it could have brought us together, but instead, it sent me down a self-destructive path.

I’ve spent the past few months in a rehab program for alcohol alongside an intensive series of therapy sessions to reassess my life and how I want to live it.

It became clear to me and my bandmates that this is what had to happen for me to continue with the group, and I will always appreciate their understanding, support, and the time that they have given me to get my life together.

I hate the power that I have allowed alcohol to have over my life. I want to apologize to the band and all of the fans of Dance Gavin Dance and assure you that my mistakes are purely my own and should never be a reflection on the other members.

It’s also important for me to address something that has been twisted and misrepresented during my absence from the band. The work I have done on myself and my substance abuse issues has nothing to do with any kind of sexual misconduct. I have never had sex or any kind of intimate relationship without the consent of a partner.

I hope this clears up the events of the last few months, and I’m excited to reunite with the band and see you all on the road in 2023.”

Pearson was accused of having forcible sex with one woman, while another woman alleged that the vocalist had coerced her into having sex with him.

Dance Gavin Dance released the new album Jackpot Juicer in July and embarked on their own summer headlining tour without Pearson (welcoming back former member Kurt Travis to fill in on vocals).

See the statements by the band and Pearson in the Instagram post below.