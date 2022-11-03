Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Danny Boyle Is “Very Tempted” to Direct 28 Days Later Sequel

 “It feels like a very good time actually"

Advertisement
danny boyle 28 days later sequel 28 months later alex garland
Danny Boyle (photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI) and 28 Days Later (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
November 3, 2022 | 12:46pm ET

    Danny Boyle said he’s “very tempted” to direct a sequel to 28 Days Later, explaining that Alex Garland’s script for 28 Months Later is built around “a lovely idea.”

    Boyle and 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy spoke to NME on the 20th anniversary of the film’s 2002 release. “It feels like a very good time actually,” Boyle said. “It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?”

    The film already received one follow-up, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which featured an all-new cast and direction by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Garland’s script for 28 Months Later has been finished for a couple of years, and Boyle thinks now might be a good time to revisit it.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons,” he said. “It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

    Murphy added that he’d be interested in returning to the role, but “I think there’s a problem with that, in that I’m 20 years older,” he said. “But every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”

    But even if everyone wants to make the movie, finding room in Boyle’s schedule might be a challenge. He just released Pistola miniseries biopic about The Sex Pistols, and he recently signed up to direct a dance stage show based on The Matrix. See where 28 Days Later lands on our list of every Danny Boyle film ranked from worst to best.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jennifer Lawrence Amanda Seyfried Elizabeth Holmes The Dropout Theranos Bad Blood Adam McKay Hulu

Jennifer Lawrence Backs Out of Elizabeth Holmes Film Following Amanda Seyfried's Portrayal: "She Was Terrific"

November 3, 2022

Causeway Review Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Captivate in Causeway: Review

November 3, 2022

Dolby's Grave

Harry Potter Fans Asked to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby's Grave on Wales Beach: "It Could Put Wildlife at Risk"

November 2, 2022

live-action hercules musical experimental tiktok joe russo brothers

Disney's Live-Action Hercules Is "Experimental" Musical for Audiences "Trained by TikTok," Says Joe Russo

November 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Danny Boyle Is "Very Tempted" to Direct 28 Days Later Sequel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter