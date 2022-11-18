Danny Elfman Unveils Soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise: Stream

Danny Elfman has shared his soundtrack for White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s upcoming disaster film adapted from Dom DeLillo’s eponymous novel.

Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a husband and wife in a crisis, White Noise is billed as equal parts hilarious absurdism and apocalyptic terror, all filtered through Baumbach’s eccentric lens. Leave it to Elfman — whose repertoire is just as wide-ranging — to set the scene with an eerily whimsical score.

“Composing for White Noise was really exciting because there’s no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless,” Elfman said in a press release. “Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences.”

Elfman’s White Noise score is out now, while the movie itself will premiere in theaters November 25th before landing on Netflix December 30th. Stream the album via Apple Music below.

Elfman just wrapped up his annual Halloween performances, and in December, he’ll host a pair of live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in London with Phoebe Bridgers voicing Sally. Get tickets here.

White Noise Artwork:

White Noise Tracklist:

01. Waves and Radiation

02. Me First

03. Duel Lecture

04. Airborne Toxic Event

05. Toxic Chemicals

06. Chew Gum or Smoke

07. We’re Late

08. Highway Disaster

09. Up There

10. Teddy Bear

11. Panic

12. Terribly Sad Moment

13. Trash

14. Bad Dream

15. Lost in the Kitchen

16. Finding Mink

17. You Shot You

18. Sunrise

19. Wrap Up

20. Nebulous Mass

21. The Cloud Is Coming