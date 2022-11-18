Menu
Danny Elfman Unveils Soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise: Stream

Ahead of the film's November 25th release

Danny Elfman, photo by Jonathan Williamson
November 18, 2022 | 12:03pm ET

    Danny Elfman has shared his soundtrack for White NoiseNoah Baumbach’s upcoming disaster film adapted from Dom DeLillo’s eponymous novel.

    Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a husband and wife in a crisis, White Noise is billed as equal parts hilarious absurdism and apocalyptic terror, all filtered through Baumbach’s eccentric lens. Leave it to Elfman — whose repertoire is just as wide-ranging — to set the scene with an eerily whimsical score.

    “Composing for White Noise was really exciting because there’s no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless,” Elfman said in a press release. “Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences.”

    Elfman’s White Noise score is out now, while the movie itself will premiere in theaters November 25th before landing on Netflix December 30th. Stream the album via Apple Music below.

    Elfman just wrapped up his annual Halloween performances, and in December, he’ll host a pair of live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in London with Phoebe Bridgers voicing Sally. Get tickets here.

    White Noise Artwork:

    White Noise Tracklist:
    01. Waves and Radiation
    02. Me First
    03. Duel Lecture
    04. Airborne Toxic Event
    05. Toxic Chemicals
    06. Chew Gum or Smoke
    07. We’re Late
    08. Highway Disaster
    09. Up There
    10. Teddy Bear
    11. Panic
    12. Terribly Sad Moment
    13. Trash
    14. Bad Dream
    15. Lost in the Kitchen
    16. Finding Mink
    17. You Shot You
    18. Sunrise
    19. Wrap Up
    20. Nebulous Mass
    21. The Cloud Is Coming

