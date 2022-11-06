Dave Chappelle and Black Star to Appear on Next Episode of SNL

Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live’s November 12th episode alongside musical guest Black Star, the hip-hop duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def.

In what has become something of a tradition, Chappelle is once again tasked with hosting the first SNL episode following a major US election. He previously hosted shows following presidential elections in 2016 and 2020; now, he’ll return to Studio 8H for the first episode in the wake of the 2022 midterms.

Chappelle will be joined by Black Star, making their SNL debut. The duo recently released their sophomore album, No Fear of Time, through Luminary, the podcast network which counts Chappelle as among its main investors.

Advertisement

Related Video

Saturday Night Live is currently in its 49th season. The season premiere was hosted by Miles Teller and featured musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Subsequent episodes were hosted by Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer.