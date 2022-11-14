The Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Dave Chappelle took aim at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon while parading out some of his past Chappelle’s Show characters.

Chappelle introduced the recorded segment to the audience by addressing the fantasy show’s diverse cast, saying, “I love that they’re including black characters but to be honest, the black characters take me out of it a bit.” The “jarring” experience that he alludes to then becomes apparent in a “sneak preview” of Season 2 that was supposedly swiped by Lorne Michaels and sets up a whole new cast of Chappelle’s creations.

The clip opens with Chloe Fineman, as Princess Rhaenyra, commanding the Targaryen war room while new supporting player Michael Longfellow, as Prince Daemon, makes note that two charts mapping out the family tree and the show’s ongoing romantic entanglements are actually one and the same. Kenan Thompson enters as “The Sea Snake” Corlys Velaryon, who proceeds to introduce some new allies to their cause led by 2002 “Player Hater of the Year” Silky Johnson. Chappelle’s supreme smack-talker, accompanied by longtime co-star Donnell Rawlings, addresses the crown’s incestuous ties with an unceremonious “yuck” before roasting a visibly deteriorating King Viserys and greeting his cousin “Lightskin” Larry Targarygen, played by Ice-T in a slight reprisal of his cameo from the original “Playa Haters’ Ball” sketch.

Chappelle also brought back his fearless drug addict Tyrone Biggums, who uses a dragon’s fire-breath to light a crackpipe, as well as his iconic Rick James impression, which repurposed the “fuck your couch” catchphrase to something a bit more fitting to shout while riding on dragonback. Watch the full clip below.

The Chappelle’s Show revival mimicked a sketch from his first SNL hosting gig in 2016 that spoofed The Walking Dead while putting some of his previous personas like Lil’ Jon and black white supremacist Clayton Bigsby on the literal chopping block.

Chappelle’s SNL guest spot was paired with a musical performance by Mos Def and Talib Kweli’s Black Star. It also featured an extended monologue that focused on Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments. The comedian will follow his appearance with an upcoming co-headlining tour alongside Chris Rock. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.