Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine opened up on a number of topics in a new interview, including his desire to stage more “Big 4” concerts and a failed collaboration with one-time Metallica bandmate James Hetfield.

From June 2010 to September 2011, Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax played 14 concerts as the “Big 4” of thrash metal. While speaking with Songfacts, Mustaine expressed a great interest getting the bands back together for at least one more show.

Mustaine was asked about the guitarists he admires, replying, “I think a lot of the household names in metal can go without saying: Michael [Amott] from Arch Enemy, and some of the guys like Jeff Loomis. And the guys from Lamb of God and the guys from Trivium. They’re all really good guitar players in their right.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He then shifted the focus to the “Big 4,” adding, “And I really think it’s time for the guys in Metallica to step up, and us do one last round, see if we can get Slayer to come out of retirement and do a ‘Big 4 passing of the torch’ to the new Big 4. It would remain to be seen who they are, but I have a feeling it would include some of the players we already mentioned.”

He continued, “I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at like, the L.A. Coliseum, even if it’s one show and that’s it. Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night. I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking. They’re just not into it. But that’s up to them.”

Mustaine, who was kicked out of Metallica in 1983, also went into detail about a potential collaboration with Hetfield that never materialized due to a disagreement over crediting on a planned deluxe reissue of the No Life ‘Til Leather demo cassette.