Death Grips Returning at 2023 Sick New World Festival

Death Grips will make their live return in 2023 at the inaugural Sick New World Festival. It will mark their first announced show since 2019.

Taking place on May 13th at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the appearance will be the experimental hip-hop group’s first performance since before the pandemic, when Death Grips toured in support of their last studio album, 2018’s Year of the Snitch.

Headlined by System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus, Sick New World is packed with some of the biggest nu-metal, hard rock, and industrial bands of the ’90s and early 2000s. Other notable acts include Evanescence, Turnstile, Papa Roach, a reunited Flyleaf with original singer Lacey Sturm, Ministry, Melvins, and many more.

Advertisement

Related Video

Sign up at the Sick New World website for a pre-sale beginning on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Public on-sale will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Since dropping Year of the Snitch, Death Grips have shared a 2019 mix called Gmail and the Restraining Orders in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary. Last year, drummer Zach Hill remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” and also started a new band called Undo K from Hot, which released their debut album, G​.​A​.​S. Get a Star.

In May of this year, Death Grips hinted at their return by sharing a brief video clip on social media. They followed up in July by bringing their 2011 EP Live from Death Valley to streaming services.