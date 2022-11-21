Menu
Debbie Gibson on Winterlicious Holiday Songs and Updating The Breakfast Club with Anthony Michael Hall

The pop artists talks her first holiday collection and big second act

Debbie Gibson Winterlicious podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Debbie Gibson, photo by Nick Spanos
Consequence Staff
November 21, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Debbie Gibson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Winterlicious, her first holiday collection in a career that spans three and a half decades.

    The pop artist discusses her big second act, writing original holiday songs, and her latest collaboration with New Kids on the Blocks’ Joey McIntyre. Gibson also tells us about penning a tribute to her mom; being part of 1992’s A Very Special Christmas 2; and starring with Anthony Michael Hall in The Class, an updated homage to The Breakfast Club.

    Listen to Debbie Gibson dive into Winterlicious above, or what the chat via YouTube below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

