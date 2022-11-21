Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Debbie Gibson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Winterlicious, her first holiday collection in a career that spans three and a half decades.

The pop artist discusses her big second act, writing original holiday songs, and her latest collaboration with New Kids on the Blocks’ Joey McIntyre. Gibson also tells us about penning a tribute to her mom; being part of 1992’s A Very Special Christmas 2; and starring with Anthony Michael Hall in The Class, an updated homage to The Breakfast Club.

