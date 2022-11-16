Menu
Denise Richards Reacts to “Terrifying” Road Rage Shooting

Shots were fired at Richards and her husband

denise richards road rage shooting responds terrifying legal news actor hollywood
Denise Richards, photo via Instagram
November 16, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    Following a road rage incident in which Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers, the World Is Not Enough star has reacted on social media.

    Early Wednesday morning, Richards responded to a tweet that wished harm on her: “Thank you,” she wrote. “I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole.”

    Evidently, the original tweet referenced the shooting, although Twitter has since removed it.

    Richards was on the passenger side of a truck, which Phypers was driving, as the two were headed to a film studio in Los Angeles for work. As the couple slowed down to look for parking, a driver behind them got enraged and opened fire at them, Deadline confirmed. Neither Richards nor Phypers were injured.

    Related Video

    TMZ first shared photos of the incident, where you can see bullet holes in the side of the Ford F-150. The publication said Richards “worked for all 12 hours,” and was escorted out of the studio by an off duty police officer at the end of the day. See her tweet below.

