Dermot Kennedy Breaks Down New Album Sonder Track By Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists share the story behind every song on their latest release. Today, Dermot Kennedy breaks down his new album, Sonder.

For Dermot Kennedy, the message of his latest album, Sonder, out Friday (November 18th), began with the title word’s specific definition. “Sonder” is “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

The singer-songwriter took that concept to heart. “I exist in an industry where we’re encouraged to constantly only think about ourselves and I find that exhausting and uninspiring,” Kennedy says. “I want to learn about you. Let us share all of our triumphs, all of our troubles. Let this music belong to all of us, to find our own stories and our own solace within it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Sonder is an open book of discovery, with each track is a unique chapter. There’s “Innocence and Sadness,” a call to action fueled by his most poignant vocal performance on the record, coupled with heavy and somber piano. “There’s such urgency in this song,” Kennedy says. “An urgency to live beautifully and resist the passing of time and the loss of love.”

Then there’s the atmospheric “Homeward,” which paints a vivid picture of individuality. “It sounds like driving down a backroad in a small town at night and seeing the lights go out in quaint little houses, while you wonder who they are and what they dream about,” Kennedy says. Elsewhere, tracks like the nostalgic-driven “Divide” and the inspiring “Better Days” maintain an optimistic tone.

It all comes together to cultivate a sense of safety; a space where Kennedy opens himself up for others and allows them to do the same. Ultimately, the uplifting nature of the album finds a way to permeate — and you may find that those random passersby seem a little familiar after all.

Advertisement

Listen to Sonder and check out Kennedy’s track-by-track breakdown below, and grab tickets to see him on tour — which includes a headlining date at NYC’s Madison Square Garden — here.