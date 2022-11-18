Disturbed Unveil AI-Generated “Bad Man” Video, Unleash Full Divisive Album: Stream

Disturbed have just released their eighth studio album, Divisive, via Reprise Records. The new album already has a No. 1 single at rock radio in the guitar-heavy “Hey You,”. The track has also amassed more than 25 million-plus streams to date.

Regarding the message of “Hey You,” frontman David Draiman stated, “It’s a wake up call. We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction.”

Leading up to the release, Disturbed also unleashed the songs “Unstoppable” and the album’s title track. Now, along with the album release, Disturbed have shared a new, AI-generated music video for the track “Bad Man,” directed by Tristan Holmes. The video was created using Midjourney AI and features 10,000 frames which took about a month of image generation.

Advertisement

Related Video

Disturbed recorded Divisive last year in Nashville, Tennessee, with producer Drew Fulk, who has worked with Motionless in White and Highly Suspect. “Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together,” a press release reads. “As a result, Divisive finds Disturbed at their most dynamic, defiant, and dangerous.”

Stream the full album and watch the music video for Disturbed’s “Bad Man” below, as well as a behind-the-scenes clip showing the making of the video.

Disturbed, “Bad Man” Music Video: