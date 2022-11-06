Dolly Parton Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: “I Guess I’m a Rock Star Now!”

Dolly Parton was formally enshrined into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday night. After initially expressing hesitancy over the accolade — at one point Parton even pulled her name from consideration — the “9 to 5” singer enthusiastically accepted her induction during her acceptance speech. “I guess I’m a rock star now!” she declared.

Parton also reiterated her intention to record a rock music album in the near future. “If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it,” she explained. (She recently revealed that she’s trying to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for the album.)

In an accompanying live performance, Parton debuted a new song called “Rockin'” and teamed up with fellow inductees Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, and Annie Lenox of Eurythmics, as well as P!nk, Brandi Carlile, and Zac Brown Band to perform her classic “Jolene.”

In addition to Parton, this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class included Eminem, Judas Priest, Carly Simon, and Duran Duran. A recording of the ceremony, which took in Los Angeles, will air on HBO on November 19th.