Download Festival 2023 Lineup: Metallica, Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Ghost, and More

The UK’s massive Download Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, with Metallica, Slipknot, and Bring Me the Horizon topping the bill as the headliners. The four-day event is set for June 8th-11th at Donington Park.

Metallica will perform two completely unique sets, closing out the evening on Thursday (June 8th) and Saturday (June 10th), respectively. Bring Me the Horizon will headline Friday (June 9th), with Slipknot putting a presumably explosive end to the weekend on Sunday (June 11th).

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday (November 9th) at 9 a.m. UK time, with general sales beginning Thursday (November 10th) at 10 a.m. UK time. Pick up passes and tickets via this location.

The 60-plus act bill is stacked with other notable artists including: Ghost, GWAR, Disturbed, Evanescence, Behemoth, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Municipal Waste, Soul Glo, Three Days Grace, and Touché Amoré, among many more.

Commented Metallica in a statement: “We are next-level honored to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history. On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way fuckin’ cool. Bring it on!”

Added Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, a UK native: “Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honor to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Below you can see the full lineup for Download Festival 2023. Get tickets here.