After a failed run for US Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz has been met with resistance in his effort to revive his old TV show. The celebrity doctor has even been turned back for “a daily gig” by right-wing networks like Fox News and Newsmax, reports Radar Online.

According to Radar Online, Oz has been “beating the bushes to revive his health-oriented talk show and groveling to everyone he knows to give him a break, but he’s not making much progress.” Not only that, but he “can’t even get a word” with his former producers.

Though Oz has apparently “impressed” executives at Fox News and Newsmax, he wasn’t able to land any “firm offers.” Instead, he’s expected to make his return to TV with “small roles” on the networks.

After Oz appeared as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show for several seasons, he launched The Dr. Oz Show in 2009. It became known for pushing diet pills and other dubious medical claims before going off air this past January amidst Oz’s Senate bid.

“No one in the mainstream will touch him,” the report added. “You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television.”

Earlier this month, Oz lost his race against Democrat John Fetterman despite a late surge fueled by a barrage of attack ads. Oz received 2.4 million votes against Fetterman’s 2.7 million.