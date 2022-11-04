Menu
Drake and 21 Savage Team Up for Collaborative Album Her Loss: Stream

Finally, a full project from the frequent collaborators

drake 21 savage her loss new album stream
Drake and 21 Savage, photo via Instagram
November 4, 2022 | 12:01am ET

    Drake and 21 Savage have released their new collaborative album Her Loss. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The duo announced the project with a teaser at the end of the video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the sole hip-hop track on Drake’s dance album Honestly, Nevermind. The LP was originally slated for release on October 28th, but was pushed back a week after Noah “40” Shebib got COVID in the middle of putting the finishing touches on it.

    Her Loss spans 16 tracks in total and includes a collaboration with Travis Scott called “Pussy & Millions.”

    During the lead-up to Her Loss, Drake and 21 mocked traditional album rollouts by putting out a fake Vogue cover, recreating an NPR Tiny Desk that never actually happened, and sharing clips from an “interview” with Howard Stern.

    The Toronto superstar and Atlanta-based rapper have been frequent collaborators since 2016, when Drake recruited 21 Savage for his standalone track “Sneakin’.” Drake has since appeared on “Mr. Right Now” off SAVAGE MODE II and 21 has returned the favor by guesting on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cut “Knife Talk” and the aforementioned “Jimmy Cooks.”

    Her Loss arrives six months after Drake surprise dropped Honestly, Nevermind. Since then, he’s joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in Toronto to sing “I Want It That Way,” held his October World Weekend festival, reunited with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, and feuded with YouTuber Anthony Fantano.

    As for 21 Savage, his last proper studio album was 2018’s I Am > I Was. He’s stayed busy with features in 2022 by also linking up with JID, Latto, and Pharrell.

    Her Loss Artwork:

    drake 21 savage her loss new album artwork

    Her Loss Tracklist:
    01. Rich Flex
    02. Major Distribution
    03. On BS
    04. Backoutsideboyz
    05. Privileged Rappers
    06. Spin Bout You
    07. Hours in Silence
    08. Treacherous Twins
    09. Circo Loco
    10. Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott)
    11. Broke Boys
    12. Middle of the Ocean
    13. Jumbotron Shit Poppin
    14. More M’s
    15. 3am on Glenwood
    16. I Guess It’s Fuck Me

