Birthday Potty? Drake Gave DJ Khaled Four Toilet Bowls for Turning 47

Gift giving can be a crapshoot, especially when the birthday boy is already flush with cash, but Drake found a way to bowl over DJ Khaled by giving him a luxury toilet, and then “Another one! Another one! And another one!”

Mr. Miami revealed his four new toilets following his 47th birthday potty party in a video on Instagram (via Uproxx). “This is not no regular toilet bowl,” Khaled said in a video. “My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls. This is called a Toto toilet bowl. If you ever been to Drake’s house, his toilet bowls are incredible.”

With the help of a toilet expert off-camera, Khaled listed off some of the features — UV-light cleaning system, air deodorizer, bidet optionality, heated seats, and something called a Tornado flush system.

Related Video

Khaled added, “This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I’m not even joking, Drake, we’ve been wanting this. Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house … If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know its worth $500 million. It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls … I ain’t try it yet, but I’m hearing there’s some music involved.”

Decide for yourself whether you’d like to listen to that music drop after checking out the video below. Earlier this year, DJ Khaled shared the new album GOD DID, which included a bonkers JAY-Z verse on the title track that pushed it to our Rap Song of the Week. In December, he’ll co-headline Soundstorm ’22, a controversial music festival in Saudi Arabia.