Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick’s Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2023 “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” which runs throughout March.

The jaunt kicks off March 1st and culminates with a previously announced four-night stand in Boston from March 16th through the 19th. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will support most dates up through the 14th, while the Turnpike Troubadours will open three of the four Boston dates alongside Nikki Lane (March 16th), The Rumjacks (17th), and Ahern (18th). The Rumjacks and Ahern will support the final show on March 19th.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Dropkick Murphys are currently at the tail end of a stripped-down acoustic tour in support of their most recent LP, This Machine Still Kills Fascists — a tribute album of sorts to the “original punk” Woody Guthrie. There are currently four dates of the tour remaining, with the next show set for WEdnesday night (November 16th) in Minneapolis. The final stop, set for this Saturday (November 19th) in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, will be live-streamed for $18 for anyone who wants to watch from home.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day tour. Get tickets here.

Dropkick Murphys’ 2023 “St. Patrick’s Day Tour” Dates:

03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

03/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live *

03/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

03/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *

03/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

03/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena (Solo show)

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe *

03/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *

03/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

03/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway %

03/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

03/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

* = with The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern

# = with Turnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane

% = with Turnpike Troubadours and The Rumjacks

^ = with Turnpike Troubadours and Jesse Ahern