Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick’s Day Tour

The trek launches March 1st, culminating with a four-night stand in Boston

Advertisement
dropkick murphys 2023 tour
Dropkick Murphys, photo by Raymond Ahner
November 15, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2023 “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” which runs throughout March.

    The jaunt kicks off March 1st and culminates with a previously announced four-night stand in Boston from March 16th through the 19th. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will support most dates up through the 14th, while the Turnpike Troubadours will open three of the four Boston dates alongside Nikki Lane (March 16th), The Rumjacks (17th), and Ahern (18th). The Rumjacks and Ahern will support the final show on March 19th.

    Tickets go on sale Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Dropkick Murphys are currently at the tail end of a stripped-down acoustic tour in support of their most recent LP, This Machine Still Kills Fascists — a tribute album of sorts to the “original punk” Woody Guthrie. There are currently four dates of the tour remaining, with the next show set for WEdnesday night (November 16th) in Minneapolis. The final stop, set for this Saturday (November 19th) in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, will be live-streamed for $18 for anyone who wants to watch from home.

    Dropkick Murphys Woody Guthrie album
     Editor's Pick
    Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album and Tour Featuring the Words of Woody Guthrie

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day tour. Get tickets here.

    Dropkick Murphys’ 2023 “St. Patrick’s Day Tour” Dates:
    03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *
    03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
    03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
    03/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live *
    03/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *
    03/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *
    03/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *
    03/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *
    03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena (Solo show)
    03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe *
    03/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *
    03/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *
    03/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #
    03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway %
    03/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    03/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

    Advertisement

    * = with The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern
    # = with Turnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane
    % = with Turnpike Troubadours and The Rumjacks
    ^ = with Turnpike Troubadours and Jesse Ahern

    dropkick murphys 2023 tour

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king gizzard lizard wizard 2023 tour dates tickets buy purchase dates trek

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 "North American Residency Tour"

November 15, 2022

wizkid 2023 tour tickets more love less ego afrobeats dancehall hip hop music buy presale

How to Get Tickets to Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego Tour"

November 15, 2022

Trevor Noah tickets how to buy seats tour dates off the record 2023 standup comedy show daily show watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah's 2023 Tour

November 15, 2022

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick's Day Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter