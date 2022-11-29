Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Easy Rider Reboot Eyeing Modern “Countercultures and Challenges”

Producers are looking to modernize the 1969 counterculture classic

Advertisement
easy rider reboot modern countercultures and challenges
Easy Rider (Columbia Pictures)
November 29, 2022 | 4:53pm ET

    An Easy Rider reboot is in the works from producer Maurice Fadida (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Variety reports. Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group have rights to the film, which originally premiered in 1969 via Columbia Pictures.

    Written by Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, and Terry Southern, the original Easy Rider starred Hopper and Fonda as two bikers who travel the Southwest on the money from a cocaine deal. Known as a landmark document of 1960s American counterculture, the film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for a young Jack Nicholson.

    According to Variety, the producers behind the new Easy Rider are looking for writers and directors capable of updating the film for modern times, with the Rocky/Creed dynamic as a guide for the adaptation. “Our goal is to build upon the counterculture and freedom narrative the original left us with, and give the youth of today a film that pays serious attention to their own countercultures and challenges,” Fadida told the trade. “What the young viewers of today are experiencing in their everyday lives may seem crazy to older generations, but it can very well become the societal norm, as was the case with the cultural shift of the late 1960s. We are hoping to play a part in that shift.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video
Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Samuel L. Jackson Quentin Tarantino Marvel comments

Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Quentin Tarantino's Claim That Marvel Has No "Movie Stars"

November 29, 2022

top gun maverick theatrical re-release

Top Gun: Maverick to Make Even More Money with Theatrical Re-Release

November 29, 2022

oscars 2023 all 23 categories academy awards sound makeup hair short

Oscars to Air All 23 Categories During 2023 Telecast

November 29, 2022

will smith oscars rage slap bottled chris rock daily show interview

Will Smith Calls Oscars Slap a "Rage That Had Been Bottled for a Really Long Time": Watch

November 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Easy Rider Reboot Eyeing Modern "Countercultures and Challenges"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter