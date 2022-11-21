It seems Elon Musk may have been a little “hurt” by Trent Reznor’s decision to quit Twitter. The billionaire owner of the social media platform responded by calling the Nine Inch Nails frontman a “crybaby” despite being a fan of his music.

Reznor deactivated his account on Sunday (November 20th), shortly after telling The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been an “embarrassment,” while adding, “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”

Musk, responding to a tweet by “Catturd” that read, “48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump’s Twitter account and the world still hasn’t ended,” wrote, “And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

Advertisement

Related Video

When another tweeter lashed out at Musk with, “You are stupid idiot. Trent Resnor [sic] is one of the best musicians ever,” Musk replied, “I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style.”

In addition to Reznor, Jack White deactivated his Third Man Records account over the weekend, citing Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on the social platform. The onetime White Stripe wrote, “We are not going to even tangentially support you or this platform that will help conspiracy spreading liars and out of touch narci-capitalists tear this country apart, all for trump’s ego and your tax break agenda.”

To quote Reznor’s lyrics, the exodus from Twitter might have Musk telling himself, “Everyone I know/ Goes away in the end.” Or maybe not?

Advertisement

See Musk’s Reznor-related tweets below.

And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022