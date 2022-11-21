Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

With His Final Dodger Stadium Show, Elton John Wrote His Own Happy Ending: Review

Brandi Carlile and Dua Lipa made special appearances during the legend's last North American live show

Advertisement
elton john final dodgers stadium los angeles tour show concert review recap goodbye yellow brick road farewell la
Elton John, photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images
November 21, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Something I never expected to see in Dodger Stadium during Elton John’s last live concert in North America — a peek at his belly. But due to the poor fit of the icon’s first wardrobe choice (a sequined tuxedo jacket with tails, and pants that needed adjusting every time he stood up to acknowledge the crowd), at a certain point a bit of pink skin became visible through a gap in his button-down shirt.

    This tiny wardrobe malfunction was the only notable misstep during an intense marathon of music seeped in legacy, and it proved to be charming, in a way — a moment of human fallibility that felt all too relatable. Especially because this semi-final stop on the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” was otherwise transcendent, an invitation into the passion Elton John has for his work and a celebration of his decades making some of our most beloved songs.

    Things kicked off a little later than anticipated (attendees had been warned that the show would start promptly at 8:00 p.m. PT, though the show didn’t actually begin until closer to 8:15). But when the moment came, the crowd was summoned to its feet by the pounding opening notes of “Bennie and the Jets” thundering from the piano at center stage, in center field.

    Advertisement

    While the concert was broadcast around the world on Disney+, John played primarily to the live crowd, a packed stadium more than ready for the greatest hits along with a surprising number of deeper cuts. The odds were pretty good that you heard your favorite Elton John song over the course of the evening — but there were also a few surprises mixed into the setlist.

    The first several songs stayed pretty close to the versions we remember from decades of radio play; John dedicated “Border Song” to the late Aretha Franklin, reflecting on her last live performance at his 2017 AIDS Foundation gala. “It’s a surreal experience to be in the company of genius,” the genius musician said without a trace of irony.

    “Tiny Dancer” remained transcendent as ever, though the concert really began to feel special with the treatment of “Rocket Man,” which John and the band extended for several minutes into a truly otherworldly soundscape. And as the show continued, deeper cuts were introduced, creating a richer journey into his vast catalog.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Smile 2022 tour

The Smile Kick Off North American Tour in Providence: Photos and Setlist

November 15, 2022

VetsAid 2022 recap setlist

VetsAid 2022 Brought Together Ohioans, Rock Stars, and Veterans: Recap and Setlists

November 14, 2022

Mercyful Fate at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre

Mercyful Fate Bring Glorious "Evil" to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre: Recap, Photos + Video

November 12, 2022

the 1975 madison square garden live concert review

The 1975 Were Truly "At Their Very Best" at Madison Square Garden in NYC: Recap

November 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

With His Final Dodger Stadium Show, Elton John Wrote His Own Happy Ending: Review

Menu Shop Search Newsletter