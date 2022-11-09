Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Stream Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

His final US concert

Advertisement
elton john dodger stadium how to stream farewell tour disney plus
Elton John (Disney+)
Follow
November 9, 2022 | 1:35pm ET

    Sir Elton John is saying goodbye with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, but before the Rocket Man turns off his engines for good, you can stream his final US concert — officially dubbed Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium — later this month thanks to Disney+.

    John is set to make a grand return to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 20th, but Disney+ subscribers can catch the livestream from the comfort of home.

    “To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” said Elton John. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Keep scrolling for all the details you need about Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. If you simply must catch the farewell tour live, grab tickets for his remaining dates over at Ticketmaster.

    What Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

    Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is the musician’s last-ever US concert, happening in Los Angeles at, of course, Dodger Stadium. The livestream is part of Disney+’s upcoming documentary package on the iconic musician, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, which will also boast plenty of previously-unseen footage. The full film is expected to come to Disney+, too, after a limited theatrical release.

    When Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

    Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is on November 20th. Before the official livestream begins, you can catch a special countdown event beginning that evening at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).

    Who Else Is Performing at Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

    Advertisement

    Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium also promises a few “special guests,” although those names have yet to be announced. We’ll have to wait until the time comes to see who’s joining the Rocket Man for his final live appearance in the US.

    How Do I Watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

    You can only watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium with any Disney+ subscription.

    Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Part of a Tour?

    Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is just the final US date before John completes his farewell tour across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Secure your seats to the remaining dates at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bonnaroo camping ticket changing changes what podcast

Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Are Coming: The What Podcast

November 9, 2022

neil peart bronze statues memorial lakeside park ontario

Rush's Neil Peart to Be Memorialized with Bronze Statues

November 9, 2022

LE SSERAFIM interview k-pop fan chant

Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM Are Anything But Fragile

November 9, 2022

paul weller robert smith fat fucking cunt lipstick

Paul Weller Slams Robert Smith as a "Fucking Fat Cunt with His Lipstick"

November 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Stream Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Menu Shop Search Newsletter