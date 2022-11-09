How to Stream Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Sir Elton John is saying goodbye with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, but before the Rocket Man turns off his engines for good, you can stream his final US concert — officially dubbed Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium — later this month thanks to Disney+.

John is set to make a grand return to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 20th, but Disney+ subscribers can catch the livestream from the comfort of home.

“To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” said Elton John. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is the musician's last-ever US concert.

What Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is the musician’s last-ever US concert, happening in Los Angeles at, of course, Dodger Stadium. The livestream is part of Disney+’s upcoming documentary package on the iconic musician, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, which will also boast plenty of previously-unseen footage. The full film is expected to come to Disney+, too, after a limited theatrical release.

When Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is on November 20th. Before the official livestream begins, you can catch a special countdown event beginning that evening at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).

Who Else Is Performing at Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium also promises a few “special guests,” although those names have yet to be announced. We’ll have to wait until the time comes to see who’s joining the Rocket Man for his final live appearance in the US.

How Do I Watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

You can only watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium with any Disney+ subscription.

Is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Part of a Tour?

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is just the final US date before John completes his farewell tour across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Secure your seats to the remaining dates at Ticketmaster.