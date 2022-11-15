Elvis Costello & The Imposters Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Fresh off a 2022 tour supporting their new album, The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a new string of 2023 dates.
For “The Boy Named If and Other Favorites Tour,” The Imposters — Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher – will once again be rounded out by guitarist Charlie Sexton, who spelled Nieve for a bit in 2021, and who had such success with the group that he has now become an unofficial fourth member.
The new trek begins immediately following Costello’s New York residency, kicking off February 23rd in Bethlehem, PA, and continuing with stops in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, before wrapping in Washington DC and Charlottesville, VA on March 9th and 10th. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 am ET via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, November 17th (using access code HEADLINE). You can also book your seat to the New York residency here.
Elvis Costello 2023 Tour Dates:
02/09 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/10 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/11 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/13 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/14 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/16 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/19 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/20 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/22 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
02/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall
02/26 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
02/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
03/02 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/03 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/04 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre
03/06 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
03/07 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
03/09 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
03/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater