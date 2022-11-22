Win Tickets to The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer in New York City + Signed Box Set

It’s been six years since the passing of both Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, but the prog-rock greats live on in spirit. Now, surviving ELP member Carl Palmer is reuniting with his late bandmates on stage, thanks to the all new live show “Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour” (get tickets here).

“The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer” show finds Palmer playing live in front of huge video walls displaying rare footage of Emerson and Lake. The video was captured during two 1992 performances at London’s iconic The Royal Albert Hall, shows which were turned into a live album and now a unique concert experience. Palmer calls the “Welcome Back My Friends” show “a real multi-media experience,” one in which Emerson and Lake are honored in the live footage, additional archival video, and the performances of Palmer and his in-person band.

It’s a tribute no ELP fan will want to miss, so Consequence and Modern Drummer are teaming up to help one lucky fan get to experience it for themselves by giving away one (1) pair of tickets to the “Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour” at New York City’s Town Hall on November 25th. What’s more, we’re also giving the winner one (1) signed copy of ELP’s box set Singles. Enter via the widget below for your chance to win.

Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour” Dates:

11/23 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater

11/25 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

11/26 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/01 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

12/02 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

12/03 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theater

Note: Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and Modern Drummer newsletters. Open to US residents only.