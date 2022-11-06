Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics reunited for a rare live performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 5th).

After an induction speech by U2 guitarist The Edge and recorded remarks from Cate Blanchett, the duo delivered a ripping, three-song set in matching snakeskin suits. Opening with their 1985 single “Would I Lie to You?” the pair also blasted through 1986’s “Missionary Man” as well as their 1983 breakout smash “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

Reunions have been surprisingly infrequent for the English duo despite their long-lasting friendship. However, 2022 has become quite the prolific year with their latest performance following another on-stage collaboration in June at their delayed induction ceremony to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The one-song duet consisted of an acoustic rendition of their 1983 single “Here Comes the Rain Again.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The group’s last joint appearance before their revival this year occurred in 2019 at Sting’s benefit concert in New York for The Rainforest Fund. Prior to that, they performed in 2014 as guests on the televised CBS special, The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles.

In addition to Eurythmics, this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class included Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, and Duran Duran. A recording of the ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, will premiere on HBO on November 19th.