Everything But the Girl Announce First New Album in Over 20 Years

Everything But the Girl, the husband and wife pop duo who released 11 records between 1984 and 1999 before going on indefinite hiatus, have announced their first new album in over 20 years.

Vocalist Tracey Thorn and multi-instrumentalist/producer Ben Watt broke the news on social media. “Just thought you’d like to know that Ben and I have made a new Everything But The Girl album,” Thorn wrote on Twitter. “It’ll be out next spring.”

The band also created an Instagram account for the first time to add, “For our first post, we thought you’d like to know we’ve made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey.” Check out those posts below.

Everything But the Girl made their name with jazz-inflected “sophisti-pop” before achieving a worldwide hit when New York DJ Todd Terry remixed “Missing” in 1995. Their last studio album, Temperamental, came out in 1999.