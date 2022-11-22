Failure Announce “We Are Hallucinations” Streaming Concert Film

Failure have announced a streaming concert film, dubbed “We Are Hallucinations,” premiering December 15th.

It marks the veteran alt-rockers first foray into streaming and captures performances from the band’s summer 2022 tour in support of their 2021 album Wild Type Droid. The 18 songs selected for the film span all six of Failure’s studio albums, including choice cuts such as “Stuck on You” — as seen in the trailer below.

“It’s crazy that we have never made a concert film before,” remarked guitarist Greg Edwards in a press release, “but I think this will really stand as a definitive document of the dynamic between the three of us on stage and the connection we have with our fans.”

Related Video

Failure are treating fans just in time for the holiday. In addition to the concert film, the band has also reissued its back catalog on vinyl. Failure’s first three LPs — 1992’s Steve Albini-produced debut Comfort, 1994’s Magnified, and the 1996 opus Fantastic Planet — have all been in-and-out of print over the years (mostly out), leaving it up to the band itself to repress the records. At last, all six albums can be purchased via the band’s Hello Merch page.

Tickets for the concert film stream are available for $19.99 via Veeps. Viewers have three full days (December 15th at 3 p.m. ET through December 18th) to watch the film at any time, and as often as they would like within that period. A commemorative poster for the stream is also available via Hello Merch.

View the trailer below.